Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending

Around 80 residents have been evacuated from their homes in Levin this evening due to what police describe as a self-harm-related incident unfolding on Bledisloe Street.

A New Zealand Police Officer

Manawatu Area Commander, Inspector Sarah Stewart, said the evacuation was done as a precaution.

"We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we’re not able to say much about the incident that’s prompted this," she said.

"But public safety must always be our number one priority."

“A Police Negotiation Team is in dialogue with a resident of Bledisloe Street. This specialist team are highly skilled and work hard to help resolve incidents without loss of life, injury, or damage to property.”

Levin Mayor Bernie Wanden told 1News the incident began at around 4pm this afternoon.

A Horowhenua District Council spokesperson said residents were evacuated to the nearby Levin Community Centre (Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō), they are now either in temporary accommodation arranged by the council or staying with friends and whānau.

"Please follow all police instructions and stay away from the area," the council spokesperson said.

"We will keep you updated as we know more."

Bledisloe Street will remain cordoned between Freyberg and Cobham Street, said police.