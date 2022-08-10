17-year-old arrested over Auckland jewellery store robberies

Source: 1News

A 17-year-old man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries at jewellery stores on Auckland's North Shore.

Police said they found "a significant" amount of allegedly stolen jewellery in a search of a Henderson property.

Further searches also found liquor, tobacco, a car and a motorbike which had all allegedly been stolen, and cannabis allegedly packaged for supply at the address.

Police said the 17-year-old is due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court on Wednesday on a raft of charges.

The charges include the aggravated robbery of the Fifth Avenue Jewellers in Takapuna on April 20, aggravated robbery of Michael Hill Takapuna on June 16 and a burglary at Super Liquor Sunnybrae on August 9.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to establish the origins of some of the jewellery and further charges are under consideration.

