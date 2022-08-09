'The games for everyone' - Birmingham 2022 comes to an end

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games have come to an end with the closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

NZ track cyclists Campbell Stewart and Aaron Gate. (Source: Photosport)

The ceremony celebrated the sporting achievements across the tournament as well as Birmingham's culture and heritage - a city known as "the engine room of the UK".

The beginning of the ceremony took viewers back in time to the immediate post World War Two era in Birmingham.

Cyclist Aaron Gate, who won four gold medals, was New Zealand's flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. (Source: Getty)

A group of performers depicting the Birmingham factory workers during the Industrial Revolution kicked off the show.

There was a celebration of the migrants from across the Commonwealth who moved to Birmingham to work in the trades.

Athletes from around the Commonwealth walked out onto Alexander Stadium waving their flags proudly and acknowledged the crowd.

There were performances from a host of musical acts including UB40 and Musical Youth, Panjabi MC, Jorja Smith, Beverley Knight and Apache Indian.

A sequence from the upcoming theatre show Peaky Blinders: The redemption of Thomas Shelby was performed.

After a huge showcase of musical and dance talent, the formal proceedings began with John Crabtree, Chair of the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee addressing the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crabtree thanked the volunteers and organisers who played a role in making the event possible.

He called Birmingham 2022 "the games for everyone" and said he hoped all those involved, and those watching at home felt the community spirit.

It was also announced that 877 medals were awarded during the games and 97 Commonwealth Games records and four world records were broken.

Singaporean table tennis gold medallist, Feng Tianwei received the David Dixon award for fair play and an outstanding contribution to her team.

The Commonwealth Games flag was handed to Linda Dessau the Governor of Victoria, followed by a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony and glimpse into what Australia will offer in 2026 where the games will be held in Victoria.

Australian artist, Baker Boy played the didgeridoo followed by a video montage of Victoria's landscapes, people and athletes.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and the Vice Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, spoke on behalf of the Queen to officially announce Birmingham 2022 closed.