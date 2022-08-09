NZ's stellar Comm Games coming to an end in closing ceremony

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will culminate in the closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium this morning NZT.

Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony. (Source: Photosport)

Much like the opening ceremony, the conclusion will be a celebration of Birmingham's culture and legacy.

There will be performances from a host of musical acts including UB40 and Musical Youth, Panjabi MC, Jorja Smith and Beverley Knight.

It will also include a sequence from the upcoming theatre show Peaky Blinders: The redemption of Thomas Shelby set to be performed in Birmingham from next month.

New Zealand's flag bearer is cycling champion Aaron Gate who's been selected to lead Aotearoa at the ceremony after winning a historic four gold medals at the games.

The passing of the baton to 2026 games hosts, Victoria, Australia will also take place.

It's expected to be another spectacle full of vibrance, dance, music and tradition, closing the chapter on a memorable Commonwealth Games, especially for New Zealand who had their most successful campaign.

New Zealand conclude their games with 49 medals overall, 20 of them gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze.

This places them in fifth on the Birmingham medal tally with India, Canada, England and Australia above them.