Body found at Cape Foulwind near Westport

A body was found at Cape Foulwind near Westport on the West Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Lighthouse at Cape Foulwind (Source: istock.com)

A post-mortem is underway, as is the formal identification process.

Police say they "are aware of commentary" around Mikhail Buchanan, who went missing while swimming at Maruia Falls in June.

"Until we complete the formal identification process we are unable to confirm the identity of the body," a police statement read.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, of Christchurch, failed to resurface after jumping into the water at Maruia Falls on June 24.

The falls are on the Maruia River, which is a major tributary of the Buller River, which reaches the coast at Westport.