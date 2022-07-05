Man missing at Maruia Falls named by police

A swimmer missing at Maruia Falls, in the Tasman District, for more than a week has been named by police.

(Source: Getty)

He is Mikhail Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, 26, of Christchurch.

Buchanan has been missing since June 24 after failing to resurface after jumping into the water. A companion he was with was later pulled from the water.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for Mikhail’s family and friends, and we want to be in a position to provide them with closure,” Nelson Bays area commander Matthew Scoles said on Tuesday in a statement.

A search for Buchanan continued over the weekend.

“Over the past 10 days the search teams have been confronted with considerable challenges due to the weather and river conditions but have made use of all search windows available,” he said.

“This has included searches of the river by the Police National Dive Squad, Nelson Dive Club, Swift Water Rescue Team and Nelson Surf Rescue, and onshore support and bank searches by Police Search and Rescue members."

Teams have so far searched the area of the falls and about two kilometres downstream.

Scoles said police are expected to reassess the search effort in the coming days and "determine whether further searching is possible in current conditions".

