Christchurch man in 20s identified as missing Maruia Falls swimmer

Poor weather has stalled "active" search efforts for a Christchurch swimmer, aged in his 20s, who went missing at a South Island waterfall last week.

Maruia Falls, River, waterfall, South Island. (Source: Getty)

On Friday afternoon, the man did not resurface after jumping into the water at Maruia Falls, while a companion was later pulled from the water. Search teams have been looking for the missing man since.

In a new statement on Tuesday, Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Matt Scoles said police were considering "all viable possibilities" to explain the disappearance.

"Inclement weather has paused the active search but police continue to consider all viable possibilities in regards to the missing male," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police remain in contact with the national dive squad, swift water rescue teams and other local SAR and river experts to assess the searching conditions."

A number of volunteers had been assisting police with their search over the weekend and Scoles thanked people who helped with the search.

The area commander said police hoped to resume an active search later this week, and that the family of the man was receiving support.

Last week, Scoles had said search teams were working in "extremely challenging winter conditions".

READ MORE: Police dive squad to search for person missing at Maruia Falls

"These were extremely challenging winter conditions for dive squad staff and other search personnel, including the Nelson Bays Search and Rescue staff, local Nelson surf life saving crews and local river experts, to work in."

At the time, police said its national dive squad had completed a "thorough search of the area including the falls, the pool of water between the falls and the river's edge and the river itself".