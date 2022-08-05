White Ferns to play Aussies in semis after brutal loss to England

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

The decision to bat first against England in their final pool game has come back to haunt the White Ferns greatly with New Zealand now set up to play Australia in the Commonwealth Games semis following a crushing seven wicket defeat.

Katherine Brunt of England celebrates a wicket against the White Ferns.

The White Ferns were bowled out for just 71 at Edgbaston on Friday morning in a horrid batting collapse that saw just Maddy Green [19] and Hannah Rowe [10*] reach double digits in the New Zealand innings.

There were signs of issues in the very first over of the T20 with captain Sophie Devine dismissed on the fourth ball for one run when she was beaten by Katherine Brunt.

Suzie Bates [6] and Melie Kerr [3] soon followed before horrid communication between the creases saw Brooke Halliday [1] run herself out as she looked to steal a run off a poorly timed hit while Green was anchored at the striker's end saying "no" and not moving.

That left the back end of the order exposed with 13 overs still to come in New Zealand's innings and when Green departed soon after, chances of putting up a defendable target went with her.

Fran Jonas gave the White Ferns a glimour of hope with the dismissal of English opener Danni Wyatt in the first over of the chase but it was quickly snuffed out by Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey who put on 42 runs for the second wicket before Capsey was dismissed for 23.

Dunkley joined her back in the clubhouse two overs later having scored 19, leaving captain Nat Sciver [7*] and keeper Amy Jones [18*] to finish the chase with 50 balls to spare.

The loss means New Zealand will now play Australia in the semifinals on Sunday morning NZT while England will play India.

