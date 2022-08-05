Scans reveal Ayris won pole vault bronze on fractured foot

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Having collected her pole vault bronze medal from Alexander Stadium, Imogen Ayris arrived at New Zealand House in Edgbaston ready to celebrate with her fellow Kiwi athletes.

However, she had an extra accessory on her foot as well as the one around her neck.

Sporting a moon boot as she lined up alongside fellow medallists from recent days of sporting action, Ayris told 1News she had found out only a few hours prior she had been competing with a fractured foot, including in Tuesday's pole vault final where she won bronze.

"It's been a crazy two hours," Ayris said.

"It's been a little niggly for a while - when I got off a plane in America [before last month's world championships in Oregon] for a session I felt it a bit but I just thought that it was from the travel.

"I kept training on it, it kind of went away, and then it came back a bit. We were strapping it up for training sessions, didn't modify any training, and then after competition we got it scanned to figure out what was really going on and it was fractured."

READ MORE: Imogen Ayris soars to pole vault bronze for New Zealand

The 21-year-old, a three-time national champion, joked she could admit she felt the pain now that she had a medal around her neck.

Imogen Ayris [r] poses after the medal ceremony for the women's pole vault.

Imogen Ayris [r] poses after the medal ceremony for the women's pole vault. (Source: Photosport)

"[The pain] was there but it wasn't what I was thinking about, it wasn't what I was worried about," she said, reflecting seriously on the final.

"I'm quite good at ignoring pain. I've jumped with some pretty wacky injuries in the past so it didn't affect me at all. It was there but it wasn't.

"I had probably downplayed it in the past two weeks building up to this but I didn't want to make it a thing if it wasn't a thing."

Ayris said while she had been looking forward to a competitive season in Europe, she was going to start listening to her body now and instead return to New Zealand for rehabilitation.

"I'm going to go home, put my feet up and let this bone heal," she said.

