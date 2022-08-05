PM Ardern cuts her hand unveiling school plaque in Rolleston

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cut her hand while unveiling a school plaque in Rolleston on Friday morning, according to her Instagram.

Jacinda Ardern's bandaged hand could be seen in pictures on her social media. (Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern)

"One of those mornings - managed to somehow slice my hand while unveiling a school plaque, then mid cutting a cake somehow spread icing liberally on my arm, pants and mask," Ardern wrote in a post on the social media platform.

"But none of that mattered - this was the most beautiful school opening. Thank you Te Rōhutu Whio School for being so welcoming, and so fun! Hoping this accident prone morning doesn't continue…"

Ardern returned to New Zealand on Wednesday following a short visit to Samoa to mark the 60th anniversary of their independence.