NZ pledges $15m to support Samoa’s climate change resilience

New Zealand is committing $15 million to Samoa's climate change resilience.

Samoa and NZ Prime Ministers. (Source: 1News)

PM Jacinda Ardern and Samoan PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa met during the cross-party Parliamentary trip to Samoa to mark the 60th anniversary of independence, as well as Samoa opening its borders.

Ardern announced the new climate change partnership and also pledged $12m to go towards the rebuild of the Apia Savalalo Market.

"Through the Samoa–Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Partnership, we are committing $15m in flexible finance to support the delivery of Samoa’s climate change priorities," Ardern said.

"This funding will help build Samoa’s resilience to the impacts of climate change and its transition to a low emissions economy."

She said the rebuild of the market "signifies our focus on economic recovery through support to small business, local enterprise, and women’s entrepreneurship".

"The market was renowned as a hub for local crafts and food, run primarily by women small business owners. It is at the heart of Apia’s community and economic life, as well as formerly being a major tourist attraction."

Ardern met with Samoa's Cabinet and discussed bilateral and regional issues which included economic resilience, climate change and Covid-19.

