Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

The incident that saw 80 residents evacuated from their homes in Levin last night remains ongoing this morning.

Just after 11pm on Thursday police said there was a "self-harm" incident unfolding on Bledisloe St.

Manawatu Area Commander, Inspector Sarah Stewart, said the evacuation was done as a precaution.

"We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we’re not able to say much about the incident that’s prompted this," she in a statement on Thursday night.

"But public safety must always be our number one priority."

“A Police Negotiation Team is in dialogue with a resident of Bledisloe Street. This specialist team are highly skilled and work hard to help resolve incidents without loss of life, injury, or damage to property.”

On Friday morning, police told 1News the incident is "ongoing".

Levin Mayor Bernie Wanden told 1News the incident began at around 4pm on Thursday.

A Horowhenua District Council spokesperson said residents were evacuated to the nearby Levin Community Centre (Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō).

"Please follow all police instructions and stay away from the area," the council spokesperson said.

Police said in a statement on Friday morning it is safe for students from Levin East School and Waiopehu College to attend school today.

There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

Bledisloe St is cordoned between Freyberg and Cobham St.