Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

A man has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs in the isolated community of Panguru in the Hokianga region of Northland.

(Source: istock.com)

The man was attacked by six dogs early on Thursday afternoon, police said. One has been shot dead, two have been captured, with three still on the loose.

Police are warning residents of the remote settlement to be on the lookout for the three dogs and to call police if they are spotted.

They said they had responded earlier on Thursday to a "sudden death" where it was indicated the deceased was attacked by dogs.

"Police and animal control have attempted to secure the dogs on the property," a police spokesperson said.

"However, four of the dogs got loose, and were behaving in an aggressive manner.

"Police risk assessment showed the dogs posed a risk to their safety. In the process of trying to contain the dogs, unfortunately one was shot by police, and died."

They said the investigation will continue overnight and into tomorrow.

Members of the public with any information about the stray dogs are urged to call police on 111 or 105.