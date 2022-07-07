Man charged with murder after woman died in New Plymouth house fire

Source: 1News

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a New Plymouth house fire in May.

Emma Field was killed in the fire on May 27.

Emma Field was killed in the fire on May 27. (Source: 1News)

Emma Field, 21, was killed in the fire on Devon St West on May 27.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and arson.

Inspector Brent Matuku said. "I want to acknowledge Emma’s family during this difficult time."

READ MORE: New Plymouth house fire under investigation as victim named

Emma was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her, which was tragically cut short."

The 31-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday.

New ZealandTaranakiCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Wellington meteor shock wave picked up by earthquake sensors

2

$224,000 worth of cars, motorbikes seized by police

3

Second video shows brightness of fireball seen in lower North Island

4

Man charged with murder after woman died in New Plymouth house fire

5

Notorious WA paedophile bailed despite alleged supervision breach

Latest Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns - official

'Money from heaven' $130m of Chch earthquake insurance unclaimed

$224,000 worth of cars, motorbikes seized by police

Fisher admits almost quitting canoe racing after loss to Carrington

Dalton Papalii on Test start: 'I just have to smack someone early'

Related Stories

$224,000 worth of cars, motorbikes seized by police

Four arrested in connection to Auckland mall stabbing

Ex-Parliamentary Counsel Office staffer charged with fraud

Dramatic footage shows police pin down man in Auckland's Devonport