Man charged with murder after woman died in New Plymouth house fire

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a New Plymouth house fire in May.

Emma Field, 21, was killed in the fire on Devon St West on May 27.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder and arson.

Inspector Brent Matuku said. "I want to acknowledge Emma’s family during this difficult time."

Emma was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her, which was tragically cut short."

The 31-year-old man is due to appear in court on Friday.