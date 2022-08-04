David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Source: 1News

David Liti has won silver for New Zealand, hoisting a total of 394kg in the weightlifting plus 109kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

David Liti claims a silver medal in Birmingham

David Liti claims a silver medal in Birmingham (Source: Photosport)

The 26-year-old Aucklander looked relaxed as he waited for his turn to get up on the stage.

In his first attempt in the snatch, he cleared 166kg with ease before waving to the crowd and following up with a successful 170kg second effort.

At the end of the snatch, Liti was second behind Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt who had a best lift of 173kg.

Samoan Petelo Tuiloma posed a big challenge in the clean and jerk while Gurdeep Singh of India raised 223kg in his last attempt.

Despite the pressure in his final attempt, Liti still had a smile on his face, something we've been used to seeing from the fun and laid-back character.

Butt took to the stage last, winning gold and setting a new games record of 405kg, surpassing Liti's previous record of 403kg.

Liti had won gold at the last Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

