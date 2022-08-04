Clareburt hopes his historic medal haul inspires next generation

Lewis Clareburt hopes his incredible performances at the Commonwealth Games will help inspire the next generation as he remains focussed on becoming the best swimmer in the world.

The 23-year-old Wellingtonian won bronze in the 200m individual medley on Thursday morning (NZT), his third medal in Birmingham following golds in both the 400m individual medley and 200m butterfly.

Clareburt's performance in Birmingham was one of the best ever by a New Zealand swimmer. His two golds and bronze are the best since Danyon Loader won one gold, three silvers and a bronze in 1994.

Speaking after winning his latest medal, Clareburt said he hoped his efforts and those of the wider New Zealand team in Birmingham would inspire the next generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Clareburt wins his second gold medal in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)

"I’ve watched the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics my whole life.

"I was that little kid being inspired and I hope that what I’ve done here and what our team has done inspires that next generation. If I inspire one person that’s a job well done for me," he said.

While his Commonwealth Games campaign is over, Clareburt said he still has room to improve to reach his ultimate goal of becoming the best swimmer on the planet.

"I’ve worked a whole lot on my skills, my turns, my underwaters. I think my breaststroke has come a long way. I might not be fast in my breaststroke but I’ve become more efficient and been able to go the same speed using less energy," he said.

"If I can continue working on my efficiency and my general fitness then I think I’m moving in the right direction."

His coach Gary Hollywood made a bold claim last week that Clareburt could become better than American Michael Phelps, who is widely regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time, having won an incredible 26 Olympic medals - more than 161 countries have ever won.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I could be compared to Michael Phelps that would be pretty special, but I’m not there yet," Clareburt said on Thursday.

"I’m getting there, I’m close."