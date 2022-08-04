Lewis Clareburt wins bronze in shorter individual medley

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Lewis Clareburt has finished his Commonwealth Games campaign with a bronze medal in the 200m individual medley in Birmingham on Thursday morning.

Lewis Clareburt

Lewis Clareburt (Source: Photosport)

Entering as the sixth-fastest qualifier, Clareburt sat third for the first two legs of the race before making his way up into second for the 50m freestyle sprint home.

However, a strong finish from England's Tom Dean saw the Kiwi pushed down to bronze with Scotland's Duncan Scott taking the gold in a new Games record.

Clareburt was the first of three Kiwi swimmers racing in finals action on Thursday morning with Erika Fairweather and Eve Thomas both racing in the women's 400m freestyle.

Thursday's bronze comes after Clareburt already took home two gold medals earlier this week for New Zealand in the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Lower Hutt Lotto winner nabs $6.5 million Powerball

2

80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

3

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

4

Gaze defends mountain bike gold, Oliver joins him with silver

5

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

Latest Stories

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is 'ironclad'

Flight delays at Auckland Airport due to fog

Kiwi judoka claim two bronzes and a silver in historic morning

Zoe Hobbs a medal chance after making 100m Comm Games final

Related Stories

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Kiwi judoka claim two bronzes and a silver in historic morning

Zoe Hobbs a medal chance after making 100m Comm Games final

Joelle King loses bronze medal match in five game thriller

Top Stories

David Liti claims silver for NZ in Comm Games weightlifting

Lewis Clareburt wins bronze in shorter individual medley

Gaze defends mountain bike gold, Oliver joins him with silver

Kiwi judoka claim two bronzes and a silver in historic morning