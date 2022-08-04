Lewis Clareburt wins bronze in shorter individual medley

Lewis Clareburt has finished his Commonwealth Games campaign with a bronze medal in the 200m individual medley in Birmingham on Thursday morning.

Lewis Clareburt (Source: Photosport)

Entering as the sixth-fastest qualifier, Clareburt sat third for the first two legs of the race before making his way up into second for the 50m freestyle sprint home.

However, a strong finish from England's Tom Dean saw the Kiwi pushed down to bronze with Scotland's Duncan Scott taking the gold in a new Games record.

Clareburt was the first of three Kiwi swimmers racing in finals action on Thursday morning with Erika Fairweather and Eve Thomas both racing in the women's 400m freestyle.

Thursday's bronze comes after Clareburt already took home two gold medals earlier this week for New Zealand in the 400m individual medley and the 200m butterfly.