Woman who fell into Rotorua sinkhole 'grateful' for support

The Australian woman who fell into a two-metre wide sinkhole at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village last Thursday has thanked everyone who came to her assistance.

Two people were rushed to hospital amid media reports of a sinkhole at Whakarewarewa Village. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said that she "would just like to state how wonderful all the people were who first came to my aid, getting me out and then pouring water on to my injuries until the emergency services arrived".

"The care since then has been marvellous and I would like to express my thanks to all involved.

"At the same time this has been quite an ordeal and we would ask that my and our family's privacy be respected."

The woman was on holiday from Perth in Western Australia with her husband when the incident occurred.

After the accident, she was airlifted from Rotorua to Waikato Hospital. Her husband was also injured.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott told 1News the sinkhole is part of a "very normal process in the area".

He explained sinkholes occur because steam rises up from depth and mixes with groundwater at a depth of 3-4m. There it forms an acid solution that eats the soil and rock, creating a cavity which ultimately collapses.