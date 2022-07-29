Fix to Rotorua sinkhole to begin on Saturday

Repairs to fix the sinkhole that opened up and injured an Australian couple on Thursday at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village are set to begin on Saturday.

Two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other with moderate injuries after the two-metre long sinkhole opened up just after 2pm.

The woman has since been transferred to Waikato Hospital where she is in a stable condition. The husband has been discharged from hospital.

Whakarewarewa Village general manager Mike Gibbons said the village is temporarily closed while WorkSafe and the Rotorua Lakes Council look into the accident.

He said he understands the couple are from Perth, Australia, and had been visiting family in New Zealand.

WorkSafe said in a statement it's yet to open a formal investigation.

In a statement on Friday night, a spokesperson said work on repairs is expected to begin on Saturday but the road will remain closed to enable the council to monitor the site in the coming days to ensure it is stable.

"First and foremost our thoughts are with the couple involved in the incident and Rotorua Lakes Council will provide any support or assistance we can."

It warned people who do not need to be at the site are asked to stay away.

"Signage is in place and there will be security on site as an added safety measure.

"Council remains in contact with village and iwi representatives to keep them updated on progress."

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott told 1News the sinkhole is part of a "very normal process in the area".

He explained sinkholes occur because steam rises up from depth and mixes with groundwater at a depth of 3-4m. There it forms an acid solution that eats the soil and rock, creating a cavity which ultimately collapses.

Thursday's sinkhole is also "very similar" to other collapsed holes in the village.

"This one just happens to be under a road."

Scott described sinkholes as a well-known and common hazard in geothermal areas and said in the years and decades ahead there will be more collapsed holes.

He said they're managed "very well" by being closed off by fencing.