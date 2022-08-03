Sexual health experts: NZ must take action on monkeypox now

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Some of New Zealand’s most prominent sexual health services have delivered a letter to the Prime Minister, urging the Government to take steps to prevent monkeypox becoming endemic.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: Associated Press)

Three cases of the virus have now been confirmed in New Zealand.

However, the Ministry of Health says there is no evidence of community transmission, and the risk of transmission is considered low.

The virus can be spread through skin-to-skin contact with lesions as well as through droplets, bodily fluids and saliva. 

Current outbreaks overseas have been disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men, with areas like New York starting preemptive vaccination campaigns for these groups.

READ MORE: Monkeypox state of emergency declared in California

The five-page document put together by the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa, the New Zealand Sexual Health Society and Associate Professor Peter Saxton (University of Auckland) says the country has a rapidly closing window to avoid serious public health consequences.

The letter says the Government should develop a vaccine delivery plan, that prioritises gay and bisexual men who are at risk of contracting the virus. These vaccines would be offered preemptively.

It also calls for urgent funding for sexual health clinics, so they can screen for the virus, and help treat those who test positive.

New ZealandHealthPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Unemployment rate steady, wages up 6.4% - Stats NZ

3

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

4

Some shoppers turning back on big supermarket chains

5

Failed live export costs leave farmers out of pocket

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 28 deaths reported, 6440 new cases

Man denies fatally shooting West Auckland father and daughter

'Australia's most wanted man' deported from Turkey

Sam Cane shrugs off personal criticism: 'I've been doing all right'

Aucklanders caught trying to take pet cats into national park

Related Stories

NZ's first climate change adaptation plan released

Cost of living payment error 'disrespectful' to taxpayers – Luxon

NZ to fulfil refugee quota, won’t make up 2.5K Covid shortfall

Police Minister Chris Hipkins defends new firearms legislation