Monkeypox: New Zealand reports third case

A third case of monkeypox has been reported in New Zealand.

File image: Virus from the pox family. (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health announced the case on Tuesday afternoon.

It said the person, who has recently returned from overseas, is isolating in the South Island.

There is no evidence of community transmission and the risk of transmission is considered low, the ministry said.

It explained a positive test result had been returned and ESR is validating the result, the process of which is expected to be completed on Wednesday afternoon.

Two previous cases have since recovered.

Public Health Agency Deputy Director-General Andrew Old said last month New Zealand would get more cases, particularly coming in from overseas.

He said work was continuing to secure a supply of Imvanex, which can prevent a monkeypox infection.

However, he said the mainstay of New Zealand's response will still be testing, isolating and contact tracing.

Cases of monkeypox outside endemic countries have primarily been identified amongst gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men. It has prompted fresh worries over the stigmatisation of the LGBTTQIA+ community.

