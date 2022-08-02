Monkeypox state of emergency declared in California

California's governor on Monday (local time, Tuesday NZT) declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step.

A man holds a sign during a protest in San Francisco. (Source: Associated Press)

Governor Gavin Newsom said the declaration will help California coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on where people can get treatment and vaccination.

"We'll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatisation," Newsom said in a statement announcing his declaration.

California Governor Gavin Newsom. (Source: Associated Press)

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, which can include hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as through the sharing of bedding, towels and clothing. People getting sick so far have mainly been men who have sex with men, though health officials note that the virus can infect anyone.

"Public health officials are clear: stigma is unacceptable and counterproductive in public health response," Michelle Gibbons, executive director of the County Health Executives Association of California said in a statement. "The fact is that monkeypox is primarily spread by skin-to-skin contact and sharing objects like bedding or towels, without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity."

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak is rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful, and they can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if in the throat or anus.

The declaration in California came after a similar one in New York state on Saturday (local time). Newsom's administration had said as recently as Friday (local time) that it was too soon for such a declaration.

After pressing for Newsom to make such a declaration, Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco hailed the governor's decision.

People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site in California. (Source: Associated Press)

"The monkeypox outbreak is an emergency, and we need to use every tool we have to control it," Wiener said.

Newsom's proclamation allows emergency medical personnel to administer monkeypox vaccines that are approved by the federal government.

That's similar to a recent law that allows pharmacists to administer vaccines, Newsom's administration said. It said the state's response is building on the steps developed during the coronavirus pandemic to set up vaccination clinics and make sure there is outreach to vulnerable populations in cooperation with local and community-based organisations.

California has received more than 61,000 vaccine doses and has distributed more than 25,000 doses.

The World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.