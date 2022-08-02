Silver Ferns beat Malawi for third Comm Games pool play win

Source: 1News

The Silver Ferns have defeated the Malawi Queens 69-50 to give them their third victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Silver Ferns get another victory in Birmingham.

The Silver Ferns get another victory in Birmingham. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand redeemed themselves after losing to Malawai at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in which they placed fourth overall.

The Queens shined with flair, athleticism and a great offensive effort led by experienced sharpshooter Mwai Kumwenda.

It was tit for tat in the first quarter with the Kiwis leading by only two points as a result of some tough defence and speed on the ball from Malawi, preventing the Ferns from playing free-flowing netball.

Head coach Noeline Taurua mixed the combinations up in the second quarter with Kate Heffernan coming in for Whitney Souness at centre.

The changes brought in some height in the mid-court and added pressure for Malawi.

Kumwenda was hard to contain, finishing the first half with an incredible shot just at the tip of the circle.

Going into the second half, the Ferns played a much more decisive game with more changes as they secured a double-digit lead for the first time in the match.

Grace Nweke held her own in the shooting circle.

New Zealand play their next match against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7am NZT.

NetballCommonwealth Games

