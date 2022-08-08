Silver Fern Jury wasn't leaving Birmingham 'without a medal'

After a four-year wait with the hurt of 2018 still fresh in their minds, the Silver Ferns are coming home to Aotearoa with a Commonwealth Games medal - something Kelly Jury says she was not going to leave without.

The Silver Ferns defeated England in their bronze medal match on Monday morning.

For Jury, who was at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when the Ferns hit an ultimate low to finish in fourth place, this medal was extra special.

“Obviously there’s a lot of trauma from 2018. It was heart-breaking to go home without a medal so I wasn’t going to leave here without a medal. I was gonna put everything out there because I wasn’t leaving my neck naked, so just really proud," Jury said.

With four victories in pool play, then defeats to England and silver medallists Jamaica in the semis, it was going to be an uphill battle for the Kiwis in their medal match.

Results wise, the Ferns achieved mixed results but were stoked to come away with the win that mattered.

"[It’s been] a whirlwind really, a bit of a storm, we’ve been using that word a bit in the camp. Sometimes we weren’t able to sit in the storm and let it just play around us. But I think in that last game we were and we proved what we are capable of doing,” defender Phoenix Karaka said.

After only returning to the court for New Zealand in January following the birth of her daughter, Karaka was pleased to earn more playing time at the business end of the Commonwealth Games.

She also said she’s looking forward to going home after being away from her daughter these last few weeks.

"I miss her, I really do and it’s been hard in terms of not being able to have cuddles," Karaka said.

"I’ve been able to focus on netball. I’ve had a few dabs in each game but to be able to perform two sixty minute games, in the last two matches, I’m really proud that I was able to do that and give that to the team and commit myself. I’m just proud to be here and I can’t wait for cuddles when I get home.”