Silver Ferns guaranteed Comm Games semis spot after big win

The Silver Ferns have thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 80-24 to reach the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke in action against Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham.

New Zealand maintained their perfect record in Birmingham on the back of their accurate shooting, with Grace Nweke scoring 37 from 39 attempts and Maia Wilson scored 16 from 16.

Off the bench, Te Paea Selby-Rickit added 19 from her 22 shots, while Bailey Mes scored 8 from 10.

Their big win on Wednesday comes after victories over Northern Ireland, Uganda and Malawi, and means Dame Noeline Taurua’s side will progress no matter what happens in their final pool match against hosts England on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm pleased with the adaptability, versatility and intent within our 12 to show some really good skillsets and I'm really happy coming out of that one,'' Dame Noeline Taurua said.

"That game was already in bed by halftime and I think the discipline around ensuring we worked through our strategy and kept [the] ball in hand was at times really good.

"I'm really happy with the growth I've seen from this group. We're doing the best that we can, I've seen massive shifts and growth in each individual, so I'm happy.''