Silver Ferns grind out win over Uganda to sit two-from-two

The Silver Ferns have made it two-from-two to start the Commonwealth Games although their latest win against Uganda was harder to come by on Sunday morning.

Whitney Souness looks to pass against Uganda. (Source: Getty)

The Silver Ferns took down a spirited Uganda outfit 53-40 in a match that featured a different style and attitude from their opening 79-20 win over Northern Ireland the day before.

"I thought it was a fantastic game, they (Uganda) played really well,’’ coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

"There were a few newbies out there for us but it’s not until you’re actually out there that you understand the unorthodox way that they play and I’m actually quite happy. There were a lot of lessons that we learnt out there."

Uganda, featuring plenty of height and size in their squad, sparked a comeback attempt with the injection of lofty shooter Mary Cholhok into their lineup and managed to restrict New Zealand to just eight goals in the third quarter.

"These are experiences that they’ve got to be able to take on, so to grind that through and have that pressure was really good for us this early in the tournament," Taurua added.

"Overall, there are massive upsides for us from what this game and a good Uganda team provided.’’

As she did against Northern Ireland, Taurua wasn't afraid to test a variety of combinations throughout the match, even getting usual shooter Bailey Mes to play some time at wing attack in the contest.

When it came to crunch time though, the re-introduction of Grace Nweke, who went 32-from-37 in three quarters of work, along with height at the defensive end in Kate Heffernan and Kelly Jury saw the side close out the match comfortably.

New Zealand will play Malawi in their third pool match at 7am on Tuesday NZT.