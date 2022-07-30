Silver Ferns open with convincing blowout over Northern Ireland

Source: 1News

The Silver Ferns have opened their Commonwealth Games campaign with a confidence-building blowout over Northern Ireland.

Kate Heffernan and Kayla Johnson celebrate with Maia Wilson after beating Northern Ireland.

Kate Heffernan and Kayla Johnson celebrate with Maia Wilson after beating Northern Ireland. (Source: Getty)

The Ferns were in control from start to finish on Saturday morning, notching a 79-20 victory as they held their opponents to single-digit scoring in each quarter at the National Event Centre in outer Birmingham.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua ensured every member of her 12-strong squad got decent game time in their opening match, with everyone playing at least half a game. Shannon Saunders, Phoenix Karaka, Kayla Johnson and Sulu Fitzpatrick all played 45 minutes.

Grace Nweke [29 for 31], Te Paea Selby-Rickit [25 of 27] and Maia Wilson [20 from 22] had strong performances in the shooters' circle while Bailey Mes struggled to find her rhythm, finishing the match five-from-13.

At the other end, Kelly Jury had a an equally-impactful game as her in-form shooters as she snared three intercepts.

Saturday's result wasn't the biggest blowout in Birmingham on the opening day though with Australia handing Barbados a brutal 95-18 lesson before the Silver Ferns' match.

The Silver Ferns return to the court tomorrow morning with a clash against Uganda.

NetballWomen's SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Wilde appeals time penalty, could be promoted to triathlon gold

2

Road closed in Auckland's Remuera after vehicle rolls

3

Celestial lightshow of meteor showers expected above NZ tonight

4

Two golds in an hour! Kiwi cyclists go on Comm Games medal blitz

5

Sophie Pascoe adds to golden opening day with 100m freestyle win

Latest Stories

Black Stick men stage epic comeback to tie 5-5 with Scotland

Hayden Wilde appeal: Behind the scenes of triathlon controversy

Road closed in Auckland's Remuera after vehicle rolls

Man dies following Tauranga crash last week

Silver Ferns open with convincing blowout over Northern Ireland

Related Stories

Blyde racks up six tries as Sevens sisters thump Sri Lanka

Rising squash star Kaitlyn Watts fights off Covid for Games debut

Dame Sophie Pascoe to miss investiture after getting Covid

Cricketers Lauren Down and Jess Kerr to miss Commonwealth Games