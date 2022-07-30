Silver Ferns open with convincing blowout over Northern Ireland

The Silver Ferns have opened their Commonwealth Games campaign with a confidence-building blowout over Northern Ireland.

Kate Heffernan and Kayla Johnson celebrate with Maia Wilson after beating Northern Ireland. (Source: Getty)

The Ferns were in control from start to finish on Saturday morning, notching a 79-20 victory as they held their opponents to single-digit scoring in each quarter at the National Event Centre in outer Birmingham.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua ensured every member of her 12-strong squad got decent game time in their opening match, with everyone playing at least half a game. Shannon Saunders, Phoenix Karaka, Kayla Johnson and Sulu Fitzpatrick all played 45 minutes.

Grace Nweke [29 for 31], Te Paea Selby-Rickit [25 of 27] and Maia Wilson [20 from 22] had strong performances in the shooters' circle while Bailey Mes struggled to find her rhythm, finishing the match five-from-13.

At the other end, Kelly Jury had a an equally-impactful game as her in-form shooters as she snared three intercepts.

Saturday's result wasn't the biggest blowout in Birmingham on the opening day though with Australia handing Barbados a brutal 95-18 lesson before the Silver Ferns' match.

The Silver Ferns return to the court tomorrow morning with a clash against Uganda.