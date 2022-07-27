Monkeypox: New Zealand's two cases considered recovered

Source: 1News

New Zealand's two confirmed cases of monkeypox are now considered recovered.

File image: Virus from the pox family.

File image: Virus from the pox family. (Source: Getty)

Public Health Agency Deputy Director-General Andrew Old made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The first case was announced on July 9 and the second case around three days later on July 12. They aren't linked, but both had been travelling overseas.

Old said there are no new reported cases of monkeypox in the country and no known active cases.

In light of the World Health Organization recently declaring monkeypox a global emergency, Old said health authorities in New Zealand were working through a list of recommendations in order to "remain in the best possible position to minimise any community transmission".

Old said cases of monkeypox are continuing to rise globally, with more than 16,000 cases reported in more than 60 non-endemic countries. There are more than 40 cases in Australia.

He said it's important to understand monkeypox's risks and "do everything we can to minimise risk now".

Old explained New Zealand will certainly get more cases, particularly coming in from overseas, which could "seed into the community".

He said work was continuing to secure a supply of Imvanex, which can prevent a monkeypox infection.

However, he said the mainstay of New Zealand's response will still be testing, isolating and contact tracing.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Pharmac is leading discussions with Imvanex's manufacturer and remarked "they're going well".

Like Old, he said the vaccine would play a role, but it won't be the country's first measure against monkeypox.

Cases of monkeypox outside endemic countries have primarily been identified amongst gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men. It has prompted fresh worries over the stigmatisation of the LGBTTQIA+ community.

