Increasing number of NZ women say breast implants making them ill

It's a mystery medical condition that's leading tens of thousands of women around the world to have their breast implants removed.

Now, an increasing number of New Zealand women say their implants are making them seriously ill, just by being in their bodies.

The symptoms of breast implant illness are wide, varied and for many – unbearable.

But with no formal recognition by the medical profession it's easy to dismiss sufferers. So, are the problems in these women's chests, or in their heads?

Miriama Kamo investigates in the Sunday video above.

