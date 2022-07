One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in New Plymouth on Saturday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services were called to a crash on Liardet Street, about 6:55am.

"A car had crashed into a parked car," police said in a statement.

"Medical assistance was given, however the driver sadly died at the scene."

ADVERTISEMENT

The road was closed for a short period but is now open.