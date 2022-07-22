'I'm strong, I'm resilient' - Under-fire Foster breaks silence

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has broken his silence almost a week after his side's historic series loss to Ireland, telling media and fans he remains in the top job and is both "strong and resilient".

Foster, and to an extent later on New Zealand Rugby, have been under heavy fire this week after the series defeat.

The All Blacks coach fended off multiple questions about his ability to stay in his job following Saturday's 32-22 defeat in Wellington - an issue that was magnified significantly the following morning when his scheduled stand-up outside the team's hotel was suddenly cancelled.

Since then, Foster has made no official comment until Friday's squad announcement for this year's Rugby Championship but before discussing his selections, he gave an opening address to media gathered in Auckland to reflect on the recent results.

"I'm the All Blacks head coach," Foster opened confidently.

Ian Foster addresses media after naming his All Blacks squad for the 2022 Rugby Championship. (Source: Getty)

"And as the All Blacks head coach, I've had a busy week."

Foster conceded the team didn't "achieve what we needed to achieve" in the Irish series and as a result some "robust" discussions among management and senior players have taken place behind closed doors.

He also promised fans the team were going to work towards a brand of rugby they could be proud of when the side next takes the field in the Rugby Championship against the world champion Springboks in South Africa.

"We'd love for you to be proud of us and we want to make sure we do everything we can to do that."

Foster then addressed those challenging his continued tenure.

"As a head coach, there have been a lot of questions over the past couple of weeks," he said. "Let me tell you who I am - I'm strong, I'm resilient and I think I've proven that.

"I believe I have a great feel and relationship with my players. I'm strategic and I'm also accountable, and I take that on board.

"I promise you, I understand that and I'm really excited about the chance to show you what this team is made of, working alongside the players we've selected in this squad."

'Changes' coming to All Blacks set-up

Joe Schmidt was hands-on with the All Blacks for the first time on Tuesday morning. (Source: Photosport)

Foster also noted there would be some "needed" adjustments made to the All Blacks' set-up but while they're believed to be the removal of some of his assistant coaches, he wouldn't confirm any details.

"Right now I am working behind the scenes to achieve that," he said.

"You can ask me 100 times what that is and I won't be able to give you that answer just yet but just bare with me. As soon as I can let you know, I will tell you.

"I've been through a lot of tough processes but this ain't easy... but what this jersey demands is that we're honest with each other."

One position Foster did confirm was Joe Schmidt's, who is permanently on board as selector and analyst.

"I know there's lots of talk about Joe's role but Joe's role is as was flagged six months ago."

Foster added "at this stage" Schmidt did not have an "on the field role" and would not travel with the side to South Africa.