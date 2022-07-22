All Blacks: Sam Cane retains captaincy for Rugby Championship

Sam Cane has retained the All Blacks captaincy as part of Friday's squad announcement for this year's Rugby Championship - coach Ian Foster's first public comments since the cancelled press conference last Sunday after the side's series loss to Ireland.

Sam Cane. (Source: Getty)

Foster named a 36-man squad for this year's tournament in Auckland on Friday afternoon after almost a week of speculation around both his job security and that of his assistants.

One of the biggest talking points this week was Cane's retention as captain after he was taken off in the final quarter of last week's series-deciding Test with the game still in the air.

Foster backs the team to turn things around.

"We have taken on board the lessons from the [Ireland] series and are excited about looking forward to the next phase of our Test season," said Foster.

"The Rugby Championship plus the Bledisloe Cup remain our top priorities. This is a real chance to show what we are about as a team."

Foster has brought Southland prop Ethan de Groot into the squad with departing Blues front rower Karl Tu'inukuafe dropped while another Highlander Shannon Frizell has replaced an axed Pita Gus Sowakula in the loose forwards.

Patrick Tuipulotu, who joined the All Blacks with the NZR's blessing as Covid cover during the side's small outbreak despite recently playing in Japan, has also been named with Josh Lord out.

The entire backs section of the squad remains exactly the same as the one named against Ireland.

Foster also named a trio of replacement players for their South Africa trip with Josh Dickson, Braydon Ennor and Tyrel Lomax all named as cover for Angus Ta’avao [suspension], Brodie Retallick [broken cheekbone] and Jack Goodhue [ACL] unavailable for the opening rounds of the tournament.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said discussion around the team's recent results are being taken seriously.

“There have been some thorough conversations this week, as there always are around our performance environments, and these will continue," he said.

All Blacks squad for 2022 Rugby Championship

Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta’avao

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose Forwards: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane [c], Akira Ioane, Shannon Frizell, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Havili

Outside Backs: Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku