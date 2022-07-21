Cycling NZ accepts report following death of Olivia Podmore

Cycling New Zealand has accepted the findings of an inquiry undertaken by High Performance Sport New Zealand following the death of cyclist Olivia Podmore.

Olivia Podmore celebrates winning the women's team sprint race alongside Natasha Hansen at the Track Cycling World Cup in Cambridge in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

The report, the result of an independent inquiry headed by Michael Heron QC, Dr Sarah Leberman, Genevieve Macky and Dr Lesley Nicol, made more than 90 recommendations to HPSNZ and Cycling NZ.

Podmore, a New Zealand track representative, died in August last year.

In a statement, Cycling NZ said it had agreed on a 10-point action plan.

The plan includes various wellbeing initiatives, steps to improve alignment between regional and national pathways, improved data management systems and the appointment of a Women’s Health Lead.

“It is important... to reinforce our total commitment to the wellbeing and care of our athletes and performance staff, whilst continuing to strive for high performance results that inspire our cycling community and Kiwis from across Aotearoa,” said Cycling New Zealand chairman Phil Holden in a statement.

Following the inquiry announcement in May 2022 Kereyn Smith was appointed as transformational director, and has been working with CNZ board, staff, athletes and the wider stakeholders of CNZ to develop a plan in response to the inquiry.

A cornerstone of the response is the commitment to establish a five-member steering committee to provide oversight and monitoring in the implementation of the recommendations.

“Today is a milestone in our planning process, in that we are delighted to announce that the Cycling Integrity Steering Committee will be established and will be chaired by the Hon Kit Toogood QC. He has recently completed sitting as a High Court Judge for more than 11 years. He will bring a wealth of experience, integrity and mana to the committee,” said Smith.

Toogood is a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a foundation deputy chair of the New Zealand Sports Tribunal.

HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle said the report highlighted the importance of ensuring wellbeing is at the heart of high-performance sport.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

“We have acknowledged publicly that more needs to be done to ensure that HPSNZ and NSOs are creating environments where wellbeing and success can co-exist without compromise," she said.

“We believe this action plan will achieve this focus, with HPSNZ and NSOs working together to place a direct emphasis on physical and mental wellbeing across the high-performance system.”

CNZ’s high-performance athletes are in the final preparations for the Commonwealth Games and soon after will turn their attention to qualifying processes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.