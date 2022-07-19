Strong winds in South Island knock out power, flooding closes roads

Gusts of more than 100km/h are continuing to wreak havoc in the South Island, with around five roads closed and power still out for many in parts of Canterbury.

Volunteers from the Omarama fire brigade clear blocked mud tanks. (Source: Omarama Gazette)

MetService has issued a number of weather watches and warnings for the island, along with Wellington, parts of the Wairarapa and Taranaki.

The forecaster says an active front is bringing significant heavy rain to western and central parts of the South Island.

It is also bringing severe gales to parts of the South Island, along with Wellington and parts of the Wairarapa.

The watches and warnings are mainly into Tuesday afternoon.

Around 80 homes in parts of Canterbury are still without power according to Orion.

Canterbury Civil Defence and Emergency Management says it has activated its emergency coordination centre in response to the severe weather.

🌬🌬 Look at all our stations that have topped 100km/h so far today! 🌬🌬 pic.twitter.com/6oxuRGqKXV — MetService (@MetService) July 18, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said State Highway 6 is now closed from Haast to Lake Hawea due to flooding, falling trees and strong winds.

State Highway 8 Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass) is closed due to slips and flooding. The highway is also closed from Omarama to Twizel due to flooding.

🌬️It sure has been a windy day down South!



Many of our climate stations have recorded gusts in excess of 100 km/h with the strongest readings at our high elevation stations.



⚠️Strong winds will continue overnight before beginning to ease on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/9T9I9LKpub — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 18, 2022

State Highway 83 from Omarama to Kurrow is closed due to flooding.

State Highway 94 Te Anau to Milford, meanwhile, is closed due to an avalanche hazard.

Environment Canterbury said 500mm of rain had been recorded so far at Mt Cook, 230mm at Mistake Flats and 180mm at Arthur's Pass.

Further east it said it had recorded 66 mm into the top of the Opuha River catchment at Clayton, and 94mm into the top of the Ashburton River South Branch catchment at Boundary Creek.

It said some rivers and streams – Ahuriri, Omarama and Otematata - had caused "localised flooding issues".

The Omarama Gazette reported properties alongside the Omarama Stream, including the Top 10 Holiday Park, were evacuated last night as flood waters rose.

Environment Canterbury said it's actively monitoring the Opihi River in the Milford Huts area and river conditions in other areas.

With water levels high in the Rakaia Lagoon, Environment Canterbury said they could impact the North Huts.

"We encourage those with property adjacent to rivers that may be affected to closely monitor their own situation, and move stock away from flood prone areas."