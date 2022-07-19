Video shows holiday park in Canterbury's Omarama swamped by flooding

A holiday park in Canterbury's Omarama has been forced to close due to flooding as heavy rain and severe gales hit the South Island.

Near the Ahuriri River, video posted to Facebook by the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park shows part of the campground now resembling a shallow lake.

Guests at the camping ground were evacuated.

"It is with incredible sadness that this is what we're waking up to this morning. Heartbreaking," the holiday park said.

"Everyone was safely evacuated last night but now it is just a waiting game for it to stop. We will be closing our doors until it recedes."

Flooding at Top 10 Holiday Parks in Omarama. (Source: 1News)

Wild weather hitting the South Island into Tuesday afternoon has seen more than 150 without power in parts of Canterbury, according to Orion.

Flooding, slips and fallen trees have seen five roads in the South Island closed. Another is closed due to an avalanche hazard.

Environment Canterbury said rivers and streams originating from the main divide - which includes the Ahuriri River - were high overnight. Some caused "localised flooding issues".

River flow data for the Ahuriri River shows it was flowing around 300cu metres per second around 9am on Tuesday morning.

The Waitaki District Council said consumers of the Otematata and Omarama water supplies are advised to boil and conserve all drinking water until further notice.

Those on the Windsor water supply are being advised to conserve all water until further notice.

A number of roads across the region have been closed due to downed trees, slips and flooding.