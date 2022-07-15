1News sports presenter Hayley Holt announces birth of baby boy

Source: 1News

1News sports presenter Hayley Holt has given birth to a baby boy.

Hayley Holt shared pictures of her newborn baby Raven James to social media.

Hayley Holt shared pictures of her newborn baby Raven James to social media.

She shared the news on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

"Welcome to the world Raven James. Mummy and Daddy love you to the stars and back ❤💫❤" the post said.

Hayley Holt has welcomed a baby boy Raven James.

Hayley Holt has welcomed a baby boy Raven James.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after 1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomed a baby girl into her whānau.

Wright was one of the first to congratulate her fellow 1News presenter, commenting "Oh Hi Handsome Raven".

"So happy for you HH and Josh ❤️ He is perfection xxx," Wright said.

