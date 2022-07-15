1News sports presenter Hayley Holt announces birth of baby boy

1News sports presenter Hayley Holt has given birth to a baby boy.

Hayley Holt shared pictures of her newborn baby Raven James to social media. (Source: Instagram)

She shared the news on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

"Welcome to the world Raven James. Mummy and Daddy love you to the stars and back ❤💫❤" the post said.

Hayley Holt has welcomed a baby boy Raven James. (Source: Instagram)

The announcement comes just a few weeks after 1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomed a baby girl into her whānau.

Wright was one of the first to congratulate her fellow 1News presenter, commenting "Oh Hi Handsome Raven".

"So happy for you HH and Josh ❤️ He is perfection xxx," Wright said.