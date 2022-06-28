1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

1News weather presenter Renee Wright has given birth to a baby girl.

Renee Wright with her newborn baby. (Source: Instagram / Renee Wright)

She shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

"Lucciana Alessandra Waide❤️ Has arrived 27/06/22 ❤️ We are so in love with our precious wee girl❤️," the post said.

Lucciana is Wright and her husband Charlie Waide's fourth child. They have three other children, Leonardo, Giselle, and Arabella.

Earlier this year, Wright's friend and colleague Melissa Stokes posted a photo of the pair on Instagram captioned "One of us is having another baby!!

Melissa Stokes and Renee Wright. (Source: 1News)

"RIGHT answers only !! 😜😜😜 #theanswerisrenee #babynumber4".