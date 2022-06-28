1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

Source: 1News

1News weather presenter Renee Wright has given birth to a baby girl.

Renee Wright with her newborn baby.

Renee Wright with her newborn baby. (Source: Instagram / Renee Wright)

She shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

"Lucciana Alessandra Waide❤️ Has arrived 27/06/22 ❤️ We are so in love with our precious wee girl❤️," the post said.

Lucciana is Wright and her husband Charlie Waide's fourth child. They have three other children, Leonardo, Giselle, and Arabella.

Earlier this year, Wright's friend and colleague Melissa Stokes posted a photo of the pair on Instagram captioned "One of us is having another baby!!

Melissa Stokes and Renee Wright.

Melissa Stokes and Renee Wright. (Source: 1News)

"RIGHT answers only !! 😜😜😜 #theanswerisrenee #babynumber4".

EntertainmentTelevisionTVNZ

Popular Stories

1

1News weather presenter Renee Wright welcomes baby girl

2

Murder charge laid over Auckland assault death

3

$12.25m Lotto win represents 'freedom' for Whakatāne woman

4

Britney Spears' ex ordered to trial on stalking charge

5

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

Latest Stories

Opinion: Black Caps in freefall on back of selection shockers

All Blacks' illness woes continue as Will Jordan gets Covid

Aitken in positional switch as Warriors named for homecoming

National MP maintains he was not 'gagged' over abortion post

Murder charge laid over Auckland assault death

Related Stories

ER, Dexter actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

Paula Bennett on turning game show host after politics

Hilary Barry, Jeremy Wells watch their 1st Seven Sharp show

Kate Bush thanks Stranger Things for record-breaking success