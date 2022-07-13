Diesel bus turned electric given Auckland test drive

A double-decker bus that's been transformed from diesel to 100% electric is being tested in Auckland this week.
The three-year-old vehicle was stripped and re-engineered by operator Tranzit in a Wairarapa workshop.
The company's Transport Director, Keven Snelgrove said, "This is the first repower that's been done in the world,
The Government's set a target for complete decarbonisation of New Zealand's public transport network by 2035, but this project could see it met ahead of time.
Auckland Transport's Darek Koper was excited about the prospect.
He said the city was hoping to meet the goal early, but that he wasn't expecting commercially viable double deckers until 2025.
"Here we are, and we already have an example," he said.
“If we are to accelerate our transition to a fully zero emission bus fleet by 2030, we’ll need to consider options such as retrofitting electric technology into existing buses like Tranzit has achieved with the Repower bus.
"It just has to prove it can deliver."
The bus, which has already been serving Wellington commuters this year, is in Auckland this week to be tested on a series of the city's routes.
1News went for a test drive on Wednesday, departing from Auckland Transport's central city office and travelling over the Harbour Bridge.
Snelgrove said, "As you can see, runs smooth, does the job."
He said the repower bus can be charged in about an hour, and in Wellington would generally only be charged once during a driver's lunch break.
It can achieve around 230 kilometres in range on a single charge.