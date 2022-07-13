Auckland motorway lanes to close for maintenance

The lanes of two Auckland motorways are set to close over the coming week while maintenance is done, according to Waka Kotahi.

A clogged Auckland motorway (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The southbound lanes from Fanshawe Street right through to the Greenlane interchange will be closed for three nights from 10pm to 5am starting July 17.

A signposted detour will direct any traffic until the roads are reopened.

The centre lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights this week. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions across the bridge at reduced speed.

Waka Kotahi said the closures are required to carry out road maintenance, inspections, stormwater work, line marking and vegetation control.

Visit nzta.govt.nz for more information.