Car on fire shuts westbound lanes on busy Auckland motorway

All westbound lanes on SH16 near the St Lukes off-ramp were blocked for a time in Auckland this afternoon due to a car on fire.
Police were called to the fire around 3:40pm on Saturday afternoon.
NZTA Waka Kotahi say all westbound lanes on the Northwestern Motorway are now open after previously being blocked.
A 1News camera caught traffic backed up in the area as smoke bellowed from the car under the bridge.
Trafficked was backed up all the way to Upper Queen St for a period of time.