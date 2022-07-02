Car on fire shuts westbound lanes on busy Auckland motorway

All westbound lanes on SH16 near the St Lukes off-ramp were blocked for a time in Auckland this afternoon due to a car on fire.

Police were called to the fire around 3:40pm on Saturday afternoon.

NZTA Waka Kotahi say all westbound lanes on the Northwestern Motorway are now open after previously being blocked.

This section of SH16 Northwestern MWY is now fully OPEN. Thank you for your patience. ^FP https://t.co/UN788lsMEr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 2, 2022

A 1News camera caught traffic backed up in the area as smoke bellowed from the car under the bridge.

Trafficked was backed up all the way to Upper Queen St for a period of time.