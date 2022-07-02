Car on fire shuts westbound lanes on busy Auckland motorway

Source: 1News

All westbound lanes on SH16 near the St Lukes off-ramp were blocked for a time in Auckland this afternoon due to a car on fire.

Police were called to the fire around 3:40pm on Saturday afternoon.

NZTA Waka Kotahi say all westbound lanes on the Northwestern Motorway are now open after previously being blocked.

A 1News camera caught traffic backed up in the area as smoke bellowed from the car under the bridge.

Trafficked was backed up all the way to Upper Queen St for a period of time.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

