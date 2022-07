One person is dead after a ute reportedly "went off the road" in Taupō on Tuesday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Centennial Drive and State Highway 1 in Rotokawa.

This afternoon it was announced one person died in the crash.

The northbound on-ramp onto the state highway remains closed, however SH1 is open.