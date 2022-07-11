Recent 'minor' Cabinet reshuffle triggers change for 29 staff

The Government's latest ministerial reshuffle, described as "minor", impacted the jobs of 29 employees.

The reshuffle took place almost a month ago, and saw Poto Williams' police portfolio given to Chris Hipkins, while Speaker Trevor Mallard and Justice and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi's intentions to leave Parliament. were also announced.

A Department for Internal Affairs spokesperson told 1News 29 staff members at Parliament were impacted by the reshuffle, triggering what is called an 'event'.

They said it can be triggered when "there is reallocation of an event-based employee’s minister’s responsibilities, and/or a reshuffle...which may result in a change to the employee’s role".

"Ministerial Services worked with each affected individual staff member to ensure that they understood what the triggering of an ‘event’ meant for them, and to identify potential suitable roles. This process was underpinned by our commitment to retaining talent and supporting staff development.

"As a result of this process almost all staff were retained."

When asked about the use of the word 'minor' during the announcement in June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not consider the reshuffle to be "an overwhelming reshuffle in the sense that, by and large, you still have many ministers retaining their portfolios".

"In my mind, reshuffles involve new people coming into Cabinet and people moving on in a reasonable number. We have one person leaving Cabinet and one new minister, so that’s what’s I consider to be the relatively minor element of it."

She said she will be "looking again" at ministerial roles at the beginning of next year.

