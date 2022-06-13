Jacinda Ardern to reveal Cabinet reshuffle today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to announce her latest Cabinet reshuffle this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister described the reshuffle as "minor".

It will be announced during Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference, which will be livestreamed on 1News.co.nz and on the 1News Facebook page at 3pm.

It comes as Police Minister Poto Williams comes under pressure amid an escalation in gang activity.

Ardern faced questioned in Parliament last week after more than 20 drive-by shootings occurred over a two-week period.

"Do we have tensions in our communities right now? Yes, but show me an area where we have watered down law, when we have done the opposite. We've increased police, we've increased the tactical response model, we have seized assets, and we have seized guns.," Ardern said.

Williams became Police Minister after Labour's 2020 election victory, while other high-profile appointments included Grant Robertson to Deputy Prime Minister, Nanaia Mahuta to Foreign Affairs Minister and Andrew Little as Health Minister.