Speaker Trevor Mallard, MP Kris Faafoi to retire from politics

Speaker Trevor Mallard and Justice and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi are both leaving politics, Jacinda Ardern has announced on Monday.

Mallard had been under pressure over his handling of protesters at Parliament saw him turning on sprinklers and blasting music, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

He is set to take up a diplomatic post in Europe.

Faafoi came into Parliament for the Mana electorate in 2010 during a by-election. He picked up the Immigration portfolio from former Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

After the 2020 election, Faafoi was given the Justice portfolio. He was previously a reporter at TVNZ.

He expressed a desire to move on during Election 2020, and had asked to leave 18 months ago, but Ardern asked him to give it a year.

"He goes with the love and thanks of his colleagues," she said.