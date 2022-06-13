Speaker Trevor Mallard, MP Kris Faafoi to retire from politics

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Speaker Trevor Mallard and Justice and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi are both leaving politics, Jacinda Ardern has announced on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Mallard had been under pressure over his handling of protesters at Parliament saw him turning on sprinklers and blasting music, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

He is set to take up a diplomatic post in Europe.

The PM is under increasing pressure over the Speaker – by Maiki Sherman.

The PM is under increasing pressure over the Speaker – by Maiki Sherman. (Source: 1News)

Faafoi came into Parliament for the Mana electorate in 2010 during a by-election. He picked up the Immigration portfolio from former Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

After the 2020 election, Faafoi was given the Justice portfolio. He was previously a reporter at TVNZ.

He expressed a desire to move on during Election 2020, and had asked to leave 18 months ago, but Ardern asked him to give it a year.

"He goes with the love and thanks of his colleagues," she said.

Kris Faafoi.

Kris Faafoi. (Source: 1News)

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Speaker Trevor Mallard, MP Kris Faafoi to retire from politics

2

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals Cabinet reshuffle

3

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named in All Blacks squad for July Tests

4

John Campbell acknowledges Perenara after All Blacks omission

5

Cabinet reshuffle: Hipkins replaces Poto Williams as Police Minister

Latest Stories

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals Cabinet reshuffle

Speaker Trevor Mallard, MP Kris Faafoi to retire from politics

Floyd Mayweather Jr. touched by Boxing Hall of Fame induction

Mallard to step down as Speaker for diplomatic post

Cabinet reshuffle: Hipkins replaces Poto Williams as Police Minister

Related Stories

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals Cabinet reshuffle

Mallard to step down as Speaker for diplomatic post

Cabinet reshuffle: Hipkins replaces Poto Williams as Police Minister

Former NZ First MP gives evidence in donations fraud trial