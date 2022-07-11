'Packs a punch' - Gales, heavy rain to pummel NZ over 48 hours

Heavy rain and severe gales are forecast to put a damper on the start of the school holidays, with much of the country set to be drenched over the next 48 hours.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The deep low and associated fronts are forecast to move "slowly south-southeast across the country" from Monday through to Tuesday, before moving away to the east of the South Island on Wednesday, MetService said.

The "significant event" is expected to see snow down to 400 metres in Canterbury and 500 metres in Otago on Tuesday, with warning amounts of snow expected about and above 500 metres over inland Canterbury south of Waimakariri River, and possibly above 600 metres in the remainder of inland Canterbury and inland Otago.

"The low pressure system passing over the next 48 hours is moving fast but it packs a punch! Gale winds and heavy rain on top of saturated regions could bring about impacts quickly," MetService said on Twitter on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tree fall, power outages, surface flooding and slips are possible."

An orange heavy rain warning is in place over the next 48 hours for the Coromandel Peninsula; Bay of Plenty including Rotorua; Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay; Taupō and Taihape; Mount Taranaki; Tasman about and west of Motueka; Tararua Range; Marlborough, including the Kaikōura Coast and Canterbury; excluding Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Hawke’s Bay; the Tararua District and Wairarapa, excluding the Tararua Range; Christchurch, including Banks Peninsula; North Otago and Dunedin; Northland; Auckland and Great Barrier Island; Waikato, excluding Coromandel Peninsula; and Gisborne about and south of Tolaga Bay.

🟧 Severe Weather Incoming 🟨



The low pressure system passing over the next 48 hours is moving fast but it packs a punch!



Gale winds + heavy rain on top of saturated regions could bring about impacts quickly.



Tree fall, power outages, surface flooding and slips are possible. pic.twitter.com/Pow1Z5hew9 — MetService (@MetService) July 10, 2022

An orange strong wind warning has been forecast for Auckland, Great Barrier Island; Tasman west of Motueka; Buller; and Westland about and north of Fox Glacier.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for Northland; Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki; Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and Taihape; Whanganui, Manawatu, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington, Marlborough Sounds; Hawke's Bay south of Hastings; Wairarapa including the Tararua District; Tasman about and east of Motueka; Westland south of Fox Glacier; and Christchurch, including Banks Peninsula.

Motorists have been advised to be prepared for the possible closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to strong winds early on Tuesday morning, Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for delays."

Be prepared for a possible closure of the #SH1 Harbour Bridge TOMORROW as @MetService has issued a strong wind warning between 2am & 9am, Tue 12 July. Avoid the area if possible or allow extra time for delays. More: https://t.co/GWxRDL1uLL ^LB pic.twitter.com/n1pBRimWwC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 11, 2022

In addition, a heavy snow watch is in place for Canterbury High Country about and north of Waimakariri River; and North Otago, Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes.

An orange heavy snow warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country south of Waimakariri River, including Mackenzie Basin from 8am to midnight on Tuesday.

Up to date information on the weather forecast can be found on the MetService website.