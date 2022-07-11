Govt 'never' stopped worrying about Covid - Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government "never" stopped worrying about Covid-19.

It comes as daily cases surged above 10,000 on some days last week, the number of people in hospital with the virus jumped over the weekend, and reinfections are starting to become more commonplace thanks to the immunity-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5.

Despite that, Ardern last week ruled out moving to the Red traffic light setting "at this stage" because there was a "real question mark" over the impact restricting gathering limits would have.

Breakfast host Matty McLean asked the prime minister on Monday if those decisions were a sign that the Government had stopped worrying about Covid-19.

"No, never," Ardern replied.

"I have never stopped getting the case numbers - either directly or indirectly - I have always kept an eye on [it]."

She said the Government had anticipated winter would be difficult because of the rise of seasonal illnesses and new Covid-19 variants.

Europe was also experiencing an uptick in cases recently because of new variants, she said. But, they had the advantage of summer.

"Much of that part of the world are looking to us to see what they can expect over the winter months because we, of course, are experiencing it first with [BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants]."

Ardern acknowledged the health workforce which was "under challenging circumstances, working so hard to continue to provide quality care".

She said keeping up mask use, following isolation and testing guidelines, and getting a booster if you're eligible would make a "huge difference".