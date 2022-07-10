7461 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, big jump in hospitalisations

There are 7461 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 662 people in hospital with the virus, up from 570 on Saturday.

Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The people in hospital with Covid-19 are located in Northland: 14; Waitematā: 137; Counties Manukau: 56; Auckland: 68; Waikato: 55; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 31; MidCentral: 27; Whanganui: 10; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 7; Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley: 68; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 74; South Canterbury: 20; Southern: 22.

The average age of hospitalisations is 65.

The ministry also announced another eight deaths of people with Covid-19.

Of the eight people who have died, one was in their 50s, five were in their 80s, and two were aged over 90. Of these people, three were female and five were male.

Four were from the Auckland region, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Canterbury/West Coast, and one was from Southern.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1671.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at 16. The seven-day rolling average of cases is 9000.

A total of 2833 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,525 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 62,960.They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 286 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

There were 9307 Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday.