Police appeal for footage after Whangārei brawl

Police are appealing for cellphone or CCTV footage following a brawl in Whangārei on Saturday morning.

Walton Street, Whangārei. (Source: Google Maps.)

Northland Police were called to Walton St around 10:50am after reports of a group of people fighting and smashing vehicles.

"In the altercation, a car was driven into a person from one of the parties involved and seriously injured them," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Cooper said in a statement.

"Another was moderately injured after being assaulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A handful of people were arrested, including a youth, and charged with a range of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent."

READ MORE: People charged over mass brawl on Whangārei street

Police said inquiries are continuing and there may be additional arrests or charges as information becomes available.

Anyone with footage of the incident is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number P051176457.