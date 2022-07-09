People charged over mass brawl on Whangārei street

A brawl broke out on a Whangārei street after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Saturday morning.

Walton Street, Whangārei.

Walton Street, Whangārei. (Source: Google Maps.)

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ all attended the brawl which broke out around 10:45am.

Police say they were called to Walton St after reports of a large group of people fighting and smashing vehicles.

"In the altercation, a car was driven into pedestrians - one person was seriously injured and another moderately injured," police said in a statement.

"A handful of people were arrested, including a youth, and charged with a range of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent."

A worker at a nearby store, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1News a pedestrian was hit by a car then a group of men ran after it, dragging the driver out of the vehicle and beating him.

They said by the time the police arrived the fight had escalated, with a large amount of onlookers watching.

The eye witness added there was a bit of an "altercation" between police and the group, before they were detained.

St John say two people were taken to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.

