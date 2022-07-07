Kaiapoi man shot by police faces threatening to kill, weapons charges

Source: 1News

A man who was shot by police in Canterbury last month has been charged over the incident where he allegedly threatened members of the public with a knife and metal bar.

Police at Kaiapoi shooting incident.

Police at Kaiapoi shooting incident. (Source: 1News)

The 56-year-old man was shot by police in Kaiapoi on the night of Saturday June 25 after he allegedly attacked an arriving police car with a metal bar.

He has been charged with two counts of assault, threatening to kill, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, resisting police, being unlawfully in an enclosed area, and intentional damage.

The 56-year-old is now in a stable condition after initially being left in a serious, but stable, condition after he was struck in the abdomen, limbs, and chest by multiple gun shots.

He is remanded in custody until July 25.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or cellphone footage of the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Second video shows brightness of fireball seen in lower North Island

2

Ex-Cheer star jailed for child sex abuse photos

3

Cordons lifted on North Shore street that was swamped by armed police

4

Dramatic footage shows police pin down man in Auckland's Devonport

5

Major banks cut two-year mortgage rate

Latest Stories

Calls for more support in Tāneatua amid ongoing gang tensions

Second video shows brightness of fireball seen in lower North Island

Four arrested in connection to Auckland mall stabbing

5000 pieces of underwear, gym gear, found in Melbourne home

Ex-Parliamentary Counsel Office staffer charged with fraud

Related Stories

Four arrested in connection to Auckland mall stabbing

Ex-Parliamentary Counsel Office staffer charged with fraud

Dramatic footage shows police pin down man in Auckland's Devonport

Cordons lifted on North Shore street that was swamped by armed police