Kaiapoi man shot by police faces threatening to kill, weapons charges

A man who was shot by police in Canterbury last month has been charged over the incident where he allegedly threatened members of the public with a knife and metal bar.

Police at Kaiapoi shooting incident. (Source: 1News)

The 56-year-old man was shot by police in Kaiapoi on the night of Saturday June 25 after he allegedly attacked an arriving police car with a metal bar.

He has been charged with two counts of assault, threatening to kill, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, resisting police, being unlawfully in an enclosed area, and intentional damage.

The 56-year-old is now in a stable condition after initially being left in a serious, but stable, condition after he was struck in the abdomen, limbs, and chest by multiple gun shots.

He is remanded in custody until July 25.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or cellphone footage of the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105.